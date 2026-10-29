The art of being terrible: embracing growth

This is the opinion of Will Flannery, SJU sophmore

“Practice any art, music, singing, dancing, acting, drawing, painting, sculpting, poetry, fiction, essays, reportage, no matter how well or badly, not to get money and fame, but to experience becoming, to find out what’s inside you, to make your soul grow.” Ian McKellen, one of the uncontested greatest stage performers uttered these words in a live letter reading in 2016. He got that letter from Kurt Vonnegut, who wrote to a handful of high school students in 2006. In it, Vonnegut advocates for becoming something new for your own sake, not that of everyone else. This speech resonates deeply with me, go listen to it if you haven’t, it’s great, both because of the value of becoming, but also because of something else that comes from beginnings.

Practice any art so that you can once more know how it feels to be truly terrible at something, and then to later look back and revel in your success. In our world of instant gratification, we’re losing our drive to put in the effort to learn something new. In the past decades, there have been a number of new technological developments that have driven this change. Short form content such as Instagram reels and Twitter has shrunk attention spans and addicted people of all ages. AI has given millions access to seemingly instant effortless information, and it has given people a way to export their work instead of buckling down and doing it themselves. We’ve given people, especially students, a get out of work free card. Thus, it’s no surprise that the drive to improve ourselves outside of the work environment through our art, our interests and our hobbies, is shrinking as much as it is.

This waning interest is additionally detrimental because learning something new, a new skill, language, hobby, interest, instrument or art, is incredibly good for brain development, especially in children and young adults. According to the Cleveland Clinic, neuroplasticity is the brain’s ability to grow and change in response to new stimuli. The brain undergoes actual physical changes when you learn new things; new synaptic connections are made.

Neuroplasticity exists at any age, but it is especially moldable at young ages, before our prefrontal cortexes develop. This means that starting something that you’re bad at literally rewires your brain to be better equipped to handle the day-to-day challenges of life.

I started taking banjo lessons over the summer from a supremely talented musician. I’ll admit, it was intimidating to walk into a lesson barely able to play knowing how talented my teacher was. I struggled a lot, but she was very patient, and I got better. I’m still no professional musician, I’m still improving, trying to get better. But it is an amazing feeling to now look back at the start of the summer. What a blessing it is to have been able to struggle as much as I did and what a blessing it is to be successful now, because of that struggle. Every time I pick up that instrument, I can be proud that each note I play is because of every wrong note I hit before.

Every success is because of the hours spent being terrible. Practice any art, no matter what it is, not for others, but so you can know once more what it is like to be truly terrible at something new, and then later look back at your struggle and know it was all worth it.