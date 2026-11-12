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Nov. 11 marked the 107th year that Americans have observed Veteran’s Day. Starting at the heels of World War 1, the holiday was first created as Armistice Day by President Woodrow Wilson to honor active military members.

Among millions of Americans, many Bennies and Johnnies have also served in the military, and we would like to take the time to shed light on a few of these unsung heroes.

A 1948 graduate of St. John’s ROTC program, First Lieutenant Richard Kieth Sorensen was awarded the Medal of Honor and Purple Heart for his conduct during World War II. On the night of Feb. 1-2, 1944, Sorensen jumped on top of a grenade to save the lives of five Marines.

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Mark Thomas Vande Hei graduated from SJU and the ROTC program in 1989 and was commissioned following graduation. After serving in the armed forces for 20 years, he was selected to join NASA in 2009 and became the first Johnnie to go to space on Sept. 13, 2017 and earned the NASA Achievement Medal.

First Lieutenant William John Schiebler, a 1963 graduate of St. John’s, served in the Army from 1963- 1970, during which time he received four Purple Hearts as well as a Bronze Star with Valor for rescuing a fellow soldier and friend from behind enemy lines during the Vietnam War.

Today, members of our community honor veterans in a variety of different ways. Many local and chain restaurants offer free entrees or desserts to military members, and social media bursts with posts about loved ones who have served.

“Veteran’s day is important to me because it honors and recognizes service members for their service and sacrifice to our country,” said Cailey Aandal, a CSB junior and Minnesota Air National Guard member, via text.

At CSB+SJU, the McCarthy Center and the Political Science department hosted a Veteran’s Day lunch and film screening. Students gathered in the Quadrangle at SJU to watch interviews from men and women that served during the Vietnam War. CSB+SJU also boasts an extensive Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program in collaboration with St. Cloud State University.

CSB senior and ROTC Cadet Sergeant Major Sadie LeBlanc said that she was influenced by her family’s connections to the military.

“With both of my parents having served, I grew up witnessing the dedication, sacrifice and commitment that comes with wearing the uniform. Their service inspired me to follow in their footsteps and continue a legacy of serving something greater than myself,” LeBlanc said via text.

SJU junior and ROTC Cadet Jacob Sterk shared that the significance goes beyond one day.

“Being part of the military community represents more than just one day of recognition. It is a commitment and responsibility that you carry with you every day,” Sterk said via text. “It is reflected in how you live out the values that were instilled in you, how you lead by example, and how you pass those values on to those who will follow. To me, honoring those who have served means not only remembering their sacrifices, but also striving to uphold the legacy they have left behind.”

As the Editorial Board, we hope you take a few minutes to reflect on the many liberties that have been afforded to us at a great cost to the men and women that serve in all branches of our military. National security is of the utmost importance, but that sense of safety is only made possible by the many Americans who choose to protect us with their lives.

“Although their presence and hard work often go unseen, this day gives the people of the United States an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the freedoms we enjoy,” said Stella Streich, CSB junior and Minnesota Army National Guard Sergeant. “Veterans sacrifice valuable time away from their children, parents and friends to protect the freedoms that are often taken for granted.”

Even though Veteran’s Day has passed, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude towards all our incredibly brave veterans, today and always, for the sacrifices they have made and continue to make for our country. We are well aware that freedom isn’t free, and it never was.