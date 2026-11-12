Letter to the Editor

Dear CSB+SJU community,

Thanksgiving has always held a special place in my heart. Growing up in foster care, I know what it feels like not to have a family or a place to call home during the holidays. I still remember spending Thanksgiving alone on campus as a college student, wishing I had somewhere to go and people to share the holiday with. Those experiences have stayed with me and shaped my belief that everyone deserves to feel welcomed, valued and part of a community, especially during the holidays.

With that in mind, my family and I would love to open our home this Thanksgiving to any CSB or SJU student who is staying on campus, unable to travel home or simply looking for a place to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Whether you’re far from home or don’t have plans for the holiday, please know that you are welcome at our table. We would be honored to share a meal, enjoy some conversation and celebrate Thanksgiving together.

Interested in joining us? Please RSVP to Joe Webb at jwebb001@ csbsju.edu by Monday, Nov. 23.

Transportation will be available for students who need it. I will follow up with those who RSVP to coordinate meeting locations at CSB and SJU.

No one should have to spend Thanksgiving alone. There is always room for one more at our table!

Kind regards,

Joseph Webb

CSB+SJU Chief of Staff

jwebb001@csbsju.edu