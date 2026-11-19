The DIII football championship bracket is out with the Johnnies making the tournament with a first-round bye. The 40-team bracket features eight first-round games. Eight

Jordan Modjeski, SJU Athletics

The DIII football championship bracket is out with the Johnnies making the tournament with a first-round bye. The 40-team bracket features eight first-round games. Eight teams, including St. John’s, will play the winners of those games and eight additional games are already set for the second round. The top eight teams in the NCAA Power Index (NPI) received a bye and will play the winners of the first-round games.

The Johnnies finished their season with a 10-0 (9-0) record, winning the MIAC, and are currently ranked No. 3 in the D3football.com poll and seventh in the NPI rankings. The Johnnies won the MIAC title after their 49-0 victory against St. Olaf on Saturday.

The Johnnies will face the winner between Benedictine (9-1) and Hanover (8-2) who are ranked 29th and 54th in the NPI rankings. Benedictine is set to the contest on Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m. CST. The Johnnies will host the winner on Nov. 28 at 12:00 CST at Clemens Stadium no matter the winner as they are the higher seed.

Benedictine enters the tournament as an at-large bid while Hanover qualified through winning their conference (HCAC). Benedictine’s one loss came to Concordia-Wisconsin, the winner of their conference (NACC), in a 24-25 loss while Hanover’s two losses came to No. 19 Hope (9-1) in a 10-27 non-conference loss and Rose-Hulman (7-3) in a 20-27 conference loss. Concordia-Wisconsin and Hope made the tournament while Rose-Hulman did not.

If the Johnnies win against the winner of Benedictine vs Hanover, they will play the winner of No. 5 North Central (9-1) and No. 15 DePauw (9-1) who are ranked 13th and 15th in the NPI rankings. North Central enters as an at-large bid losing to No. 1 Wheaton (10-0) in a 10-13 CCIW conference game while DePauw enters as an at-large bid losing to No. 8 Washington U. (10-0) in 27-37 NCAC conference game.

North Central is a known powerhouse in DIII football, appearing in the last six national championship (“Stagg Bowl”) games and winning three. North Central hasn’t had a losing season since 2001. DePauw has had a strong past few seasons finishing 58-10 since 2021.

If the Johnnies advance against the winner of Benedictine or Hanover and against North Central or DePauw, they will play on Dec. 5. The host site will not be decided until the third-round games are over.

The Johnnies are the second seed in their region behind UW-Whitewater. Whitewater is the top overall seed in the tournament and is ranked No. 2 in the final D3football.com poll.

To view the DIII football championship bracket, visit the NCAA official website or D3football.com.