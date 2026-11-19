Bennie swim and dive finding early season success.

Photo by Meredith Mahoney, CSB Athletics. The Bennie swim and dive team has defeated three of there four conference opponents this season and are preparing for the mid-season Rochester meets before winter break.

The CSB swim and dive team is looking to build off a successful 2025-26 season that saw the Bennies record 467 points at the MIAC Championships, their most since 2011-12.

CSB also finished with 10 All-MIAC performances, the most since 1999-2000, and won eight conference titles, the most since 1997-98. Head coach Mandy Wolvert earned MIAC Coach of the Year while senior Haley Zelen won MIAC Swimmer of the Year, the first in school history.

This season, the Bennies have won three of their four dual meets and return a plethora of talent including Zelen and four other All-MIAC honorees in seniors Jayda Alholm and Mary Morris as well as sophomores Addie Marsolek and Anna Schottler.

“I’ve been really happy with how this season’s been going,” Zelen said. “We have a lot more depth with a really good freshman class that’s been enhancing everybody. There’s not a lot of weakness areas for us, and I feel like we’re in a good strong position right now.”

With a year under her belt at CSB and being a senior, Zelen said she has stepped into a larger leadership role this season.

“Coming in as a transfer last year, I tried to stay back but this year, I’ve definitely been trying to enhance the leadership role a little bit more and take ownership in a sense,” Zelen said. “It’s fun being able to work closely with Mandy and the captains, and make sure the team is in the right mindset, and that we’re doing everything that’s best for us.”

Zelen transferred in from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and had a historic debut season. Zelen earned All-American honors at the 2026 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships after a runner-up finish in the 100 butterfly, with a school-record time of 53.88, marking the highest finish by a CSB swimmer ever. The All-American nod was also the school’s first since 2002. Zelen, a finance major who broke countless school and conference records a season ago, also competed in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the NCAA Championships.

CSB has nine first-years on the roster, with several of them having already made big impacts. Brynn McNanley has collected one or more event wins at each meet, including the opening MIAC vs WIAC competition, while Sydney Thompson has finished inside the top three in multiple meets, including taking first in the 50 butterfly with a time of 28.78 in the most-recent victory over Hamline. Haylee Quern also earned an event victory in the Hamline dual with a time of 2:10.72 in the 200 freestyle.

Other consistent producers for the Bennies early on have been junior Josie Thomas, sophomores Josey Larson (2025-2026 All-MIAC Honorable Mention) and Bella Kern and seniors Ella Kowalczyk (who placed first in both the 1- and 3-meter dives against Hamline) and Claire Canfield, both reigning All-MIAC Honorable Mentions.

For Zelen, making the most of her senior season and seeing the team succeed is the primary focus.

“I just want to enjoy it,” Zelen said. “I want to win my events again, get more relays up on the podium, but mainly I just want to see our other girls make finals and see what they can accomplish as well. That’s always exciting when you see your teammates’ hard work pay off.”

Zelen also noted that she’d love to capture the 100-butterfly title at Nationals after her second-place finish last season.

The Bennies also have two familiar faces in coaching roles this season. Bill Saxton returns as an assistant coach after eight seasons away from coaching. Saxton served as the head coach of the Bennies from 1998 to 2004 before solely becoming the Johnnies’ head coach for 20 seasons. Also, 1999 SJU graduate Matt Zelen (Haley’s father) joins the staff as an assistant coach. Matt Zelen, who won the 50 freestyle at the 1999 national championships, earned eight individual All-American honors and was a part of four All-American relays. He ended his career with 13 MIAC championships and was a 17-time All-MIAC honoree. His 50 Free (20.03), 100 Free (45.01) and 100 Fly (48.82) times still hold as SJU program records.

Zelen said it’s been fun having both Saxton and her father around the pool deck.

“They’ve been a great addition,” Zelen said. “I actually really enjoy having my dad as the coach, just because we work pretty well together. It’s been exciting to see him having so much fun on the pool deck, and I think the other girls are really enjoying having both as coaches and getting different perspectives.”

The Bennie divers will take part in the Rochester Diving Invite on Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, while the swimmers will face Minnesota-Morris in a dual meet on Saturday, Nov. 21. The swimmers will then have their Rochester Swimming Invite from December 3-5 before pausing competition during winter break.