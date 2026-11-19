The SJU swim and dive team has won two of its three opening-season meets.

The SJU swim and dive team has won two of its three opening-season dual meets and are gearing up for success before the midseason winter break.

The Johnnies fell to St. Olaf 176-117 but narrowly defeated Macalester 148-147 in their home opener and beat Hamline 176.50-60.50 in its most recent competition.

“We’ve been off to a good start,” eighth-year head coach Ben Gill said. “I think we’re doing pretty well, all things considered. We have a young team, so this is definitely going to be a learning year for us in a lot of ways, [like] learning how to compete at the college level weekend after weekend and getting your body ready.”

Senior Trevor Barton said it’s been fun seeing the team succeed early on.

“It’s been great to see us having success in these early meets in the face of harder early-season training,” Barton said. “It’s very exciting to see not only myself doing well, but my teammates, and the new freshmen are really stepping up.”

Gill pointed to SJU having a younger roster this season after graduating a plethora of talent including Brayden Slavik (now an assistant coach), who was named MIAC Swimmer of the Year the past two seasons and a two-time All-American in the 1,650-yard freestyle; Carsten Reuter, the MIAC Rookie of the Year in 2023; and Clay Megaw.

“It’s definitely a different vibe,” Gill said. “What I think is exciting is that there’s an opportunity for those younger guys to make an impact where they maybe couldn’t have in the past. It’s kind of turning over a new leaf and a new opportunity for those guys, and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Barton said the team is focused on renewing their culture with the younger team this season.

“It’s just a lot of new opportunities for us not to change our team culture, but renew our culture,” Barton said. “Each practice we want to show up, train hard and really come together as a team. If we focus on those smaller goals and add those up every day, the bigger goals at the end of the season will just naturally come.”

Of the returners, senior Cody Watts leads the diving group and has already been selected as the MIAC Diver of the Week three times this season. Watts won both dives in the Johnnies victory at Hamline with a 1-meter score of 236.20 and a 3-meter score of 178.00. Against St. Olaf, Watts posted marks in the 1-meter dive of 431.35 and 476.15 in the 3-meter dive, which currently rank third and sixth-best respectively in Division III.

“Cody has big goals this year,” Gill said. “He’s been to regionals, and I think he has the goal to aspire to go to Nationals. We’re rooting for him and hoping that he can use the end of the season to get himself to that national stage.”

Barton has also been a key contributor, who finished top six in both the 500 freestyle and 1650 freestyle at the MIAC Championships last season.

“Trevor Barton’s been doing great,” Gill said. “Trevor has just integrated himself as a part of the team as a captain now this year and has been doing great in the distance events.”

Barton said Gill has helped him find success.

“Out of high school, I didn’t want to swim at all,” Barton said. “I was very much done with the sport, but when I transferred here and got the opportunity to be coached by Ben, it really changed my outlook on swimming. It got me back with the sport and that’s also affected my maturity by not just being a teammate but trying to be a very engaged teammate and be a leader on the team.”

Gill pointed to the distance unit as a major strength of the team, which also includes first-year Lucas Penn and sophomore Braydon Ohrtman.

“He [Trevor] is leading a big group of distance guys,” Gill said. “That’s probably one of our strengths right now, and I think the distance group is going to be a bright spot for our team this year and going forward.”

Ohrtman was also on the SJU 400 freestyle relay that placed third at MIACs last winter and the 800 freestyle relay that finished second at MIACs.

Barton said a strength of the team is having depth across the board.

“Our team is all around pretty good,” Barton said. “We have guys that can show up in every event.”

Gill also pointed towards sophomore Vincent Schulze, who will be studying abroad in the spring and miss MIACs, in the mid-distance; junior Jason Jones in breaststroke; and first-year Rowan Lesmeister in breaststroke as those who have had early season success.

In the win over Hamline, first-year Ethan Jakobs; sophomores Lincoln Cochran, Dylan Murphy, David Lammers and Tanner Betts; junior Henry Hilgendorf; and senior Luis Flores all provided top three finishes or better.

While Barton has individual goals, his main focus is on being the best leader he can be.

“I have a couple time goals for all my events, but I definitely just want to remain in good faith with the team and continue to be a good leader,” Barton said. “That’s probably my biggest goal is to lead this team with the impact that will help set them up for bigger goals later down the road. It’s been really good to step up with my fellow captains and seniors.”

The SJU divers travel to Rochester for a two-day invitational starting this Friday, Nov. 20, while the swimmers visit Minnesota-Morris for a dual meet starting at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21. The swimmers will then have their Rochester Swimming Invite from Dec. 3-5 before pausing competition during winter break.