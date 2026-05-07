Turning the page to a new chapter: embracing change as we approach the end of the year

"Our View" is prepared by the Editorial Board and should be considered the institutional voice of The Record.

Another year has come and gone with good and bad memories. Since coming to CSB+SJU in the fall, either for the first time, the last time or somewhere in between, we have all grown in different ways, but it’s especially important to reflect on how far we have come even in one year.



This year reminded us how quickly campus can shift from celebration to grief, from uncertainty to solidarity. There have been highs, lows and calls for change. Whether it was the former chief of staff Dennis McDonough visiting campus, professor Boz Bostrom passing away or walkouts and protests for ICE and the sexual assaults on campus, this year has challenged our community to come together.



Students gathered at Pinestock Revival, attended football games, spent late nights in the library and made memories in dorms that will one day feel nostalgic. Often it is these ordinary moments that will become the most meaningful.



These moments and many others have affected our campus in different ways. Some brought excitement and joy while others sparked grief and started difficult conversations. Through it all our community has shown up for each other.



CSB+SJU is defined not only by its achievements, but by how our community responds in difficult moments.



This year you might’ve discovered your passion, gone abroad, met new friends, built stronger bonds with old friends, learned more about yourself, faced challenges you didn’t expect or found a place on campus that felt like home.



College is not only about earning a degree. It is also about learning how to navigate change, uncertainty and independence.



College can be a stressful time – especially at the end of the semester where it feels like there is no end to papers, projects and exams. However, even though we are stressed, we must still find ways to support one another and create memories that will last far longer than a final exam.



Now, as the school year comes to an end and summer approaches, some students will return in the fall with fresh perspectives, and others will leave campus for the last time and begin a new chapter outside of CSB+SJU.



Congratulations to the class of 2026! While your time here has come to an end, the relationships and memories you’ve made here will stay with you long after you turn your tassel from the right to the left.