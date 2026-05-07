The Decade Award should be given to another Bennie alumna

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,



This year, the school will host their annual class reunion in June. Every year they recognize alumni who have done work that impacts their community. One award that I want to highlight is the CSB Decade Award. The Decade Award is given to a CSB alumna who has done significant work in her community ten years after graduation. The Decade Award, at this year’s reunion, will be awarded to 2016 alumna Mary Franz. Mary Franz, as stated on the CSB+SJU website, leads the Washington State’s Abortion Access Project, which is a government-run public health initiative for abortion access.



At the College of St. Benedict, their mission statement includes, “[T]o provide for women the best undergraduate residential liberal arts education along with select graduate programs, in the Catholic and Benedictine traditions.” As Catholics, we are called to protect life from the moment of conception until natural death. By the school giving this award to recognize the efforts toward abortion access, it confuses the people here where their values lie. By giving this award to someone dedicating their life to abortion access, CSB+SJU is betraying its Catholic and Benedictine values. As an institution, we should be setting an example of upholding the dignity of all human life, not the celebration of its destruction. I urge CSB+SJU alumni association to reaffirm their values, and honor one of the many deserving Bennies who embody the Decade Award.



Sincerely,



Beth Matuszewski,

CSB sophomore

bmatuszew001@csbsju.edu