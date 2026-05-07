Concrete Trees and Quiet Alcoves
Written in honor of the 60th anniversary of the dedication of Alcuin Library (May 7, 1966).
Across the Abbey Plaza,
where Breuer’s Banner stands,
his sixth campus design: a library
where learning and tradition shake hands.
Named Alcuin for our beloved Abbot Deutsch
and the famed scholar of York,
it stands rooted, steeped in history—
a common refuge for study and work.
Abbot Baldwin set aside this sacred place,
“planned and designed with great care…
second only in importance to the Church…
a lasting memorial,” now ours to share.
Scholars and students from around the world,
and neighbors from just down the road,
encounter here a Benedictine way
revealed within quiet alcoves.
Here, the stacks are more than shelves
that hold ranks of scholarly tomes:
they are cathedrals of paper, parchment and board,
with aisles where heart and mind may roam.
Leather-bound treasures, bearing Wisdom and Word,
dwell beneath branches of concrete trees;
each page is held fast with thoughtful care,
and each visitor is given room to breathe.
So enter in, and linger here
in this essential Benedictine space:
get a drink, wander and do “library things”—
finding a book, just in case.