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Thinking about America through Spanish eyes  •  A Glass Act: In conclusion, the last pour of wine  •  Concrete Trees and Quiet Alcoves  •  Turning the page to a new chapter: embracing change as we approach the end of the year  •  The Decade Award should be given to another Bennie alumna  •  The bittersweet emotions at the end of the year  •  Living and expressing our Catholic faith  •  A goodbye letter from The Record Executives  •  Thinking about America through Spanish eyes  •  A Glass Act: In conclusion, the last pour of wine  •  Concrete Trees and Quiet Alcoves  •  Turning the page to a new chapter: embracing change as we approach the end of the year  •  The Decade Award should be given to another Bennie alumna  •  The bittersweet emotions at the end of the year  •  Living and expressing our Catholic faith  •  A goodbye letter from The Record Executives
Variety

Concrete Trees and Quiet Alcoves

Written in honor of the 60th anniversary of the dedication of Alcuin Library (May 7, 1966).

By Garrett S. "Faustino" Miller · · Updated · 1 min read

Across the Abbey Plaza,

where Breuer’s Banner stands,

his sixth campus design: a library

where learning and tradition shake hands.

Named Alcuin for our beloved Abbot Deutsch

and the famed scholar of York,

it stands rooted, steeped in history—

a common refuge for study and work.

Abbot Baldwin set aside this sacred place,

“planned and designed with great care…

second only in importance to the Church…

a lasting memorial,” now ours to share.

Scholars and students from around the world,

and neighbors from just down the road,

encounter here a Benedictine way

revealed within quiet alcoves.

Here, the stacks are more than shelves

that hold ranks of scholarly tomes:

they are cathedrals of paper, parchment and board,

with aisles where heart and mind may roam.

Leather-bound treasures, bearing Wisdom and Word,

dwell beneath branches of concrete trees;

each page is held fast with thoughtful care,

and each visitor is given room to breathe.

So enter in, and linger here

in this essential Benedictine space:

get a drink, wander and do “library things”—

finding a book, just in case.

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