The natural consequences of our actions

This is the opinion of Lauren Piga, CSB sophomore and Variety Editor for The Record

Every fall, as the leaves turn oranger and the air gets colder, nature reminds us that we are not, in fact, in control of anything. In Minnesota, this reminder takes the form of hundreds of tiny orange beetles crawling across our windows, gathering on our walls and occasionally dive-bombing us while we attempt to enjoy the last few weeks of somewhat tolerable, endlessly fluctuating weather.

The multicolored Asian lady beetle (Harmonia axyridis, to be technical) has become a familiar fall nuisance. They look like ladybugs, which would be charming if they behaved like the ladybugs we remember from our childhood picture books. Instead, they congregate in alarming numbers, sneaking into our homes and generally making themselves impossible to ignore.

But perhaps the most irritating thing about Asian beetles is that we are the ones who helped bring them here.

In the early 20th century, the United States began importing Asian lady beetles to help control agricultural pests. The beetles are natural predators of aphids and other insects that damage crops, making them a potentially useful alternative to other pest-control methods. The U.S. Department of Agriculture released them in California as early as 1916, and additional introduction efforts followed in later decades. By 1988, established populations had been discovered in Louisiana, and the beetles eventually spread across much of the country. With no natural predators here, these creatures are able to roam free, with the only threats being a shoe or a rolled-up newspaper or something.

Come autumn, Asian beetles gather on buildings and search for warm places to spend the winter. They squeeze through small openings and settle inside homes. Suddenly, our brilliant agricultural solution has become another thing we need to vacuum up.

Of course, blaming the beetles would be easy. They are the ones invading our personal space, after all. But the beetles are behaving like beetles. They did not ask to be transported across the world, and they certainly did not promise to remain conveniently contained within a certain boundary.

Humans, on the other hand… we have a long history of trying to make the natural world more convenient for ourselves. We want more crops, fewer pests, higher yields and better results. When something promises to help us achieve those goals, we are often willing to accept the possibility of consequences later.

Greed does not always look like a cartoon villain hoarding money. Sometimes it looks like an eagerness to maximize productivity or an assumption that every problem has a convenient solution. The desire to improve agriculture was not inherently greedy, and introducing these beetles was not necessarily reckless by the standards of its time. But the broader impulse of humanity to control nature for our own benefit deserves some scrutiny.

We celebrate our ability to engineer solutions to problems. We are less enthusiastic about acknowledging that those solutions can create new problems of their own, and less enthusiastic to admit when we’re wrong. When the consequences arrive, we look for another fix rather than questioning the mindset that got us there in the first place.

The irony is that Asian lady beetles are still useful. Their appetite for crop-damaging insects has not disappeared simply because they have become unwelcome houseguests. Their benefits and drawbacks exist simultaneously. It makes it more complicated than a simple tale of “good intentions gone bad.”

Nature does not operate according to our expectations, and it certainly does not organize itself around our convenience. We can try to manipulate ecosystems to suit our needs, but we can’t always predict or contain the results.

So, to wrap up, as another Minnesota autumn brings the familiar orange invasion, perhaps we should take a moment before cursing out the beetle who happened to land on our backpack. It is only doing what its ancestors did long before any of them arrived here.

We wanted a solution. We got one. We continue to complain. If that’s not a lesson in human hubris, I don’t know what is.