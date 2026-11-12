CSB+SJU Campus Safety Committee offers students the chance to walk the grounds at night and suggest improvements for safety and accessibility. The first walk of this year at CSB took place on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with the SJU walk now taking place on Monday, Nov. 16.

ERIN THOM • ETHOM001@CSBSJU.EDU Chief facilities and resilience officer Russ Klein speaks to students on the CSB safety walk on Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The walks are intentionally done at night to experience what it is like to be a student walking in the dark on campus.

CSB+SJU students had an opportunity to work directly with faculty from the Campus Safety Engagement team during the first Safety Walk of the school year. Faculty and students, along with the two Senates, walk both campuses at night, address safety concerns and develop solutions. The fall CSB safety walk took place Nov. 10, and the SJU safety walk was moved to Nov. 16 due to weather.

“A lot of times we’re not here at 8 or 10 p.m. The night walks are really intended to bring administration through campus with our Bennies and Johnnies, and really have them highlight areas for improvement, or areas that maybe make our Bennies and Johnnies feel uncomfortable,” said Russell Klein, chief facilities and resilience officer. “I think that it’s important for us to really put ourselves in the shoes of our students, and that’s really the intent of the night walk.”

These walks were taking place for several years, but are resurfacing after the recent safety incidents that occured on campus.

“While we reflect on last year, I think it’s important to continue protecting and lifting up our campus community,” CSB sophomore Ruby Clark said.

The CSB and SJU Campus Safety Committee organizes these walks. The committee includes representatives from Human Resources, Facilities, Security/Life Safety, Student Development, Prep School and other departments from both campuses.

Jody Terhaar, CSB dean of students and CSB Title IX coordinator, believes that these walks are an execution of CSB+SJU’s commitment to safety across the entirety of the campuses.

“Creating a safe campus is not the exclusive responsibility of any one office or department. It is a shared commitment that involves students, faculty, staff and campus partners working together to support one another and promote a culture of well-being and belonging,” Terhaar said via email.

Over the last few years, some changes resulting from these Safety Walks include lighting changes, lightbulb replacements, shrubs and tree trimming to avoid blocking light, a new sidewalk by Watab Lot and more. Students point out issues, and faculty add them to a list to be addressed later.

“We really put everything on the list to tackle in a reasonable cadence of work. If there is something that’s significant, like the sidewalk, we would put that into the matrix for capital planning and try to address it,” Klein said.

These issues come from student attendees, faculty or Senate representatives. Students could inform the senates of issues they would like to address before the walks take place. Gavin Swift, president of the St. John’s Senate, believes advocating for students is a main part of the senate’s purpose.

“I think the Senate can help students by being in that role of being the advocate for the students… I know I’ve had people talk to me about accessibility issues in many buildings, and I imagine that will be something that we will be on the lookout for on these Safety Walks. I will advocate to this institution about the changes that need to be made,” Swift said.

Grace Skinner, president of the St. Ben’s Senate, also believes that the safety walks are a great opportunity to advocate for students and make change.

“Everyone who can make the physical changes on campus, they’re all grouped together at this walk. When you give them genuine feedback, they’re able to in real time assign people to fix those problems,” Skinner said. “It’s really important, at least for me and for our senators, to be there so that we can really take advantage of this time and hold them accountable for the changes that should be made on campus, making sure that our Bennies and our Johnnies have a safe environment.”

The university is addressing campus safety in several ways, including through the Campus Safety Committee, the new Student Safety Committee, the Crisis Response Team, Student organizations such as CERTS and Stop at Buzzed and more. According to Klein, student feedback and faculty accountability are critical to ensuring students feel safe on campus.

“If we’re going to serve our students, we need to understand their perspective and hear their feedback,” Klein said. “There’s an accountability piece in there too. If our students are hearing about the things that they identified and the things that are planned, I think that that goes a long way as well.”

Students with safety concerns can reach out to Life Safety, Security, CSB or SJU Senates by email or open meetings and any other department listed above.

“I would love for there to be greater student engagement, kind of across the board. I think that we do better when our students are involved,” Klein said.