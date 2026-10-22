Boz remains an influence

Students and staff remember professor Warren “Boz” Bostrom.

PHOTO COURTESY OF CSBSJU.EDU

One year after the passing of Warren “Boz” Bostrom, members of the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University community continue to feel the impact of a professor whose influence extended far beyond the classroom.

Known for his commitment to students, passion for the CSB+SJU community and emphasis on leadership and mentorship, Bostrom left a lasting impression on those who had the opportunity to learn from him.

“Boz reached more students than just accounting majors. He made CSB+SJU his entire family no matter who the student was and always encouraged students to take chances and make connections and follow their dreams,” CSB senior accounting major Morgan Eggert said. “He made sure students voices were heard and always did what he could to be their biggest supporter.”

Bostrom died on Oct. 9, 2025, following a battle with end-stage liver failure. The announcement prompted an outpouring of support and remembrance from students, faculty, alumni and community members who gathered in the weeks that followed to celebrate his life and legacy.

A prayer gathering took place outside Simons Hall on the evening of Oct. 9, 2025, and a Celebration of Life was later held at Clemens Stadium, where members of the community reflected on the impact he had during his 21 years as a faculty member.

A 1995 graduate of St. John’s University, Bostrom returned to his alma mater to teach in 2004 after spending nine years in Big Four accounting.

During his time at CSB+SJU, he taught courses in accounting, finance, tax, financial modeling and leadership while becoming one of the institution’s most recognizable advocates. He also authored “A Legacy Unrivaled,” a book chronicling the life and leadership philosophy of John Gagliardi, a past Johnnie Football coach. Leadership was a recurring theme throughout Bostrom’s career, both in the classes he taught and in the relationships he built with students.

Those leadership principles were evident to the colleagues who worked alongside him. Visiting Assistant Accounting professor Brian Rademacher, a fellow SJU alumnus, said he and Bostrom shared a passion for supporting students both inside and outside the classroom.

“Boz was someone I could share ideas with about how to improve the student experience,” Rademacher said via email. “I miss our conversations and debates.”

Rademacher said the two frequently attended athletic events together and spent countless hours discussing ways to better serve students and strengthen the CSB+SJU experience.

For Ethan Meinert, an SJU senior majoring in accounting with a minor in data analytics, Bostrom’s influence began before he ever arrived on campus.

“Originally, I was not planning on going to college at St. John’s,” Meinert said. “However, Boz persuaded me and gave me a call to try to change that mindset and come to St. John’s.”

That conversation became Meinert’s first introduction to a professor known for investing personally in students.

“My first impression of him was he had a huge passion for the St. Ben’s and St. John’s community, and he was always looking out for people within the network,” Meinert said.

After arriving on campus, Meinert took multiple courses with Bostrom and quickly came to appreciate his approach to teaching.

“He knew how to read a room,” Meinert said. “He knew what each student was individually like, and he kind of tailored his classes toward each individual student.”

While Bostrom taught accounting and finance, he also encouraged students to think about personal growth, relationships and service to others. Those themes were central both to the leadership class he taught and to his own interactions with students.

Beyond the classroom, Meinert said Bostrom remained invested in students’ success and made an effort to support them throughout their time at St. John’s.

Former students and colleagues frequently described him as a mentor who invested deeply in the success of others and maintained an open-door approach to supporting students.

When news of Bostrom’s death reached campus last year, Meinert said it came as a surprise.

“The first time I found out was a little bit before it was announced to the whole college,” Meinert said. “It kind of came as a surprise because I had him as a professor earlier that year.”

Though a year has passed, Meinert says one lesson from Bostrom continues to stay with him.

“One thing is that he would get to know people for them, not just their name. Everyone respects that,” Meinert said.

The lesson mirrors what many viewed as Bostrom’s greatest strength. Throughout his time at CSB+SJU, he consistently emphasized relationships, mentorship and community.

Whether he was teaching in the classroom, cheering on Bennie and Johnnie athletics, promoting student accomplishments or encouraging prospective students to attend St. John’s, Bostrom sought to build connections with those around him.

Rademacher said those qualities continue to influence him a year after Bostrom’s passing.

“Boz exemplified putting others’ needs first,” Rademacher said. “He made everyone he came in contact with feel like they were the most important person to him.”

Rademacher said he still looks up to Bostrom as an example when facing challenges.

“Today when I find myself in a difficult or challenging situation, I try to pause and ask myself, ‘What would Boz do?’” Rademacher said. “Although he is not here physically, his presence continues to have a meaningful impact on me and how I try to interact with others. He continues to make me a better person.”

One year after his passing, Bostrom’s influence continues to be felt through the students he mentored and the values he modeled throughout his career. For Meinert, and those who Boz continues to impact today, those lessons are not found only in accounting principles or leadership theories, but in the importance of investing in others and building a strong community.