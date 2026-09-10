The Multicultural Center might become your perfect study spot

Are you looking for a new place to study? With the semester just getting started, finding a place to study might not feel like a

Are you looking for a new place to study?

With the semester just getting started, finding a place to study might not feel like a top priority. However, knowing where to go when assignments begin to pile up can make all the difference. While studying in a dorm room may seem convenient, distractions can quickly turn an hour of homework into an evening of scrolling through social media. For students looking for a comfortable space, the Multicultural Center offers a welcoming environment where students can go to focus.

Located in Murry Hall on the CSB campus, the Multicultural Center welcomes students with a warm and inviting atmosphere. With hours from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the center offers services to help students. As students walk through the center, they may be greeted by the Multicultural Center’s peer educators, who are available to connect with and support students. The center’s welcoming environment can make it feel less formal than a library or study room while still providing students with a designated space to get work done.

The lounge includes a variety of tables, booths and couches, giving students the ability to choose a study space that best suits their needs. Students who prefer a more traditional workspace can use one of the tables and booths, while those who prioritize comfort may find the couch corner to be a better option. The variety of seating also makes the Multicultural Center a good option for students who want to study with friends, work on group projects or hold informal group meetings. Having different seating options allows students to adjust their study environment depending on the type of work they need to complete.

Keep in mind that the noise level in the Multicultural Center can vary. Some times may be quieter with light conversation, while events and activities can make the space louder. Even with the changing noise levels, the welcoming atmosphere and comfortable space make it a good option for students looking for a place to study.