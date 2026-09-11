MCC ends transportation services

Intercultural & International Student Services, now the Multicultural Center (MCC), stepped in during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to relieve some of the stress

Intercultural & International Student Services, now the Multicultural Center (MCC), stepped in during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to relieve some of the stress and financial responsibility placed on out-of-state and international students by funding transportation to the airport at the end of fall and spring semester. Now this program has come to an end.

Malik Stewart, the Assistant Dean of Multicultural Service, stated via email that the funding for this came from “existing operational dollars for the department,” and that “there were never any additional funds allocated for student transportation.”

Since February 2021, the demand for funding has continued to grow and take directly from the operational dollars of the department. As detailed in an email to students at the end of last school year, these funds will no longer go toward the transportation of students to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) beginning at the start of this 2026-2027 school year. While helpful to students, the MCC has decided that this initiative no longer falls under its departmental educational plan. Students are now expected to bear these costs themselves.

The College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University takes pride in being a second home to students from 40 different states and 21 countries. According to the CSB+SJU Quick Facts, 3.5% of students are international, which accounts for roughly 90-250 students depending on the academic year. With the rural location of the campus, the nearest airport is MSP, located about 75 miles away.

“We’re college students who struggle as is with money, so paying up to $80 for a shuttle is pretty bad,” CSB sophomore student Jocelyn Guevera said. “Flights are really expensive as well. I pay up to $350 per flight which is already a lot, and with taking away the free and very accessible transportation, it has made me worry if I have money for a shuttle.”

According to Stewart, the dollars previously allocated to this arrangement will go back to its intended purpose of supporting student programming and leadership experiences.

“The student emergency fund is still available in emergency situations,” Stewart said via email. “However, normal travel to and from campus at the beginning and end of semesters are not considered emergencies.”

Worries began to stir among students when they received this notice.

“Though we have the emergency fund, it won’t necessarily always be there to help us,” Guevera said. “I most definitely think this was a bad decision as it hinders so many students’ travel plans and find the money for shuttles or even Ubers.”

The MCC has relied on the company Groome Transportation for the previously funded student rides to MSP. With the responsibility of finding a ride now in the hands of the students, the department encourages students to explore this as a transportation option, as well as supporting one another by coordinating travel plans.

The St. Cloud branch of the transportation company has frequent stops at, and departures from, both the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University listed on their online schedule on any given day. Costs for a ride from either campus to MSP start at $70 for a non-refundable shuttle and $77 for a refundable shuttle. Those who cannot reserve these shuttles ahead of time may opt for an Uber, which could come to over $100.