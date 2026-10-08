Newsroom: 320-363-2540  ·  record@csbsju.edu
Subscriptions Advertising Staff Login
Collegeville & St. Joseph, MN 50°F · Partly Cloudy
Latest
Johnnie GameDay production adds new element to Johnnie tailgate  •  “We Are Fulfilled”  •  Where your meals can match your motivation at St. John’s  •  “Echo of Architecture”  •  What living in Quetzaltenango can teach about grace  •  Moderation is not just about stopping at buzzed  •  Brother Willie’s Pub begins new chapter  •  The music behind our athletes: the improvement of teamwork  •  Johnnie GameDay production adds new element to Johnnie tailgate  •  “We Are Fulfilled”  •  Where your meals can match your motivation at St. John’s  •  “Echo of Architecture”  •  What living in Quetzaltenango can teach about grace  •  Moderation is not just about stopping at buzzed  •  Brother Willie’s Pub begins new chapter  •  The music behind our athletes: the improvement of teamwork
Variety

“Echo of Architecture”

The interior of the St. John’s Abbey during construction, displaying the thought that went into the architecture.

By Will Flannery · · Updated · 1 min read
“Echo of Architecture”
Photo courtesy of SJU Archives

When Chorus sings, their voices raised in sweet harmony loud,
In, not an ugly, unplanned place, but somewhere built for singing strong,
Their song will ring back twice as proud,
Reflected and reverberated by arches, glass and narthex long,
As if the very walls call back o’er heads low down and bowed.
It’s not the builder that reflects but that which stands already built
Just as empty space can brook no sound,
So too is God the Cathedral but empty stacks of silt
Without a choir to here or there abound
But our cathedral stands as full as if in feast
For many walk with feet and paws and claws upon the ground.
There must be reason for a man to be more than a beast,
For all may call out whether fish or fowl or flesh impure
Into the great cathedral of our earth and sun and waves and sky
But only to us children are we sure
That God the Cathedral will answer back our cry.
And in the echo of that architecture we are made forever more.

More from Variety

“We Are Fulfilled”
Variety

“We Are Fulfilled”

By Oblate Garrett S. Faustino Miller · October 8, 2026
Where your meals can match your motivation at St. John’s
Variety

Where your meals can match your motivation at St. John’s

By Terry Yang · October 8, 2026
Variety

What living in Quetzaltenango can teach about grace

By Clay Megaw · October 8, 2026

Latest Stories

Johnnie GameDay production adds new element to Johnnie tailgate
Sports

Johnnie GameDay production adds new element to Johnnie tailgate

By Ty Haines · October 8, 2026
Variety

Moderation is not just about stopping at buzzed

By Carter Howell · October 8, 2026
Brother Willie’s Pub begins new chapter
Variety

Brother Willie’s Pub begins new chapter

By Lauren Piga · October 8, 2026