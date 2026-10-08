“Echo of Architecture”

The interior of the St. John’s Abbey during construction, displaying the thought that went into the architecture.

Photo courtesy of SJU Archives

When Chorus sings, their voices raised in sweet harmony loud,

In, not an ugly, unplanned place, but somewhere built for singing strong,

Their song will ring back twice as proud,

Reflected and reverberated by arches, glass and narthex long,

As if the very walls call back o’er heads low down and bowed.

It’s not the builder that reflects but that which stands already built

Just as empty space can brook no sound,

So too is God the Cathedral but empty stacks of silt

Without a choir to here or there abound

But our cathedral stands as full as if in feast

For many walk with feet and paws and claws upon the ground.

There must be reason for a man to be more than a beast,

For all may call out whether fish or fowl or flesh impure

Into the great cathedral of our earth and sun and waves and sky

But only to us children are we sure

That God the Cathedral will answer back our cry.

And in the echo of that architecture we are made forever more.