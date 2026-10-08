Where your meals can match your motivation at St. John’s

The Quad is the location of the Refectory and communication lounge.

Photo courtesy of SJU Archives

Fill your stomach in the Reef, then finish your assignments on the fourth floor of the Quad.

When you are balancing a busy schedule, finding the time to eat and study can sometimes feel like a challenge. On the St. John’s campus, it doesn’t have to be that way. You can take care of both without having to travel far. With the Reef and the study space being in the Quadrangle, you can grab a meal and find a place to focus all in one trip.

Bring your laptop and other materials upstairs and settle in. The study space is on the fourth floor. Pass the black frames, and to the right is the communications lounge. You can use the communications lounge to complete assignments and study for upcoming exams. If you prefer to study away from your room and the libraries, the lounge gives you another place to be productive.

In the communications lounge, there are two bookshelves across from one another by the door. Both are filled with text that could be of interest to you. To the left of the door there’s a round table with four cushioned chairs. Then at the back of the room there are two couches with a rug in the middle of the space and cool light lamps. Outlets are by the bookshelf near the door and by the couches, so you do not have to worry about the lack of outlets. The noise levels in this space can vary from conversational noise to silence, so if you want somewhere you can have both small talk and silence, this could be the space for you.

The location can make it easier to fit studying into your schedule. If you have a break between classes, you can grab something to snack on in the Reef and use the rest of your time to finish assignments in the lounge without having to walk across campus looking for another study space. Making the lounge a part of your regular routine could help you find more time within your day. Stop by after lunch to complete a few assignments, or maybe you could use it in the afternoon when you need a quiet place to prepare for an exam.

The Reef and the communication lounge offer different purposes, but together they can give you a simple routine: eat, reenergize and complete assignments. So, next time you’re at St. John’s and are hungry but have assignments that need to be completed, you know where to go. Fill your stomach in the Reef, head to the fourth floor and finish those assignments.