Trick or treat: leave the tricks but keep the treats

This is the opinion of Emily Hammond, CSB junior

As Halloween quickly approaches, there are many things to keep in mind. Many people are worried about what costumes to wear, where they will celebrate Halloween or even what candy they may eat. One thing that I have been considering is how I can keep myself and my friends safe.

Halloween is a time for fun; a time for us to put on a facade and have a good time. While I also look forward to fun, and encourage it, I think that it’s important for everyone to be mindful of our surroundings.

For many students, alcohol will be involved this upcoming weekend. While I don’t encourage underage drinking, nobody can technically stop you. So whether you are underage or not, I thought I would remind you how you can actively stay safe this weekend.

The first and most important thing that you can do is stick with people you know. Not just somebody you are acquaintances with, but somebody you trust. When under the influence, it is easy to get lost and make “friends” with random people. People will also be dressed up, so it may be harder to recognize who you are interacting with.

Though I wish I could trust everybody I run into, the reality is that you can’t. Not that every person has a vendetta, but being aware of who you are with is important.

The next thing to keep in mind is where you get your drinks from. Though it may be appealing to drink anything you can, it is easy for people to put something into your drink. Try to only drink when you know where it came from. If you can, watch the person who is making your drink. Whether you are at a bar or a party, you should never let your drink out of your sight.

The last thing I would ask you to keep in mind, is that you are your own person. You can only control your own actions and not those around you. Decide to be safe for yourself and encourage others to choose to be safe.

If you see anybody that may be in an unsafe situation, please don’t ignore it. Even if you don’t or can’t interfere yourself, find someone who can. This could even look like calling campus security (there is an amnesty rule).

I am in no way saying don’t have any Halloween fun, just make sure to have fun safely!