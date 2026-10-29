Bennie volleyball wins five straight, looks to clinch the MIAC playoffs

The CSB volleyball team has found its groove as of late, winning five consecutive games while earning six straight wins against MIAC opponents.

Photo by Ceci Koenig / CSB Athletics. Senior outside hitter Kali Jones goes up for a kill. Jones is tied for second in the MIAC with 293 kills while leading the Bennies with 267 digs.

After a 7-9 (0-2) start, the CSB volleyball team has found its groove as of late, winning five consecutive games and losing just two sets while earning six straight wins against MIAC opponents.

Head coach Nicole Hess said the Bennies’ early season schedule has prepared them for a strong end to the season.

“In the beginning of the season, our non-conference schedule was tough, and we did that on purpose,” Hess said. “Beating Berry [ranked No. 5 in the country at the time] was a lot of fun, and now I think we’ve just really kind of fallen into a good healthy routine, and that certainly plays a part in the confidence of the entire team on the court.”

Sophomore opposite hitter Karley Dunham said the recent winning stretch has been a full-team effort.

“Everyone’s contributing, and that’s what has helped us in some of these recent wins,” Dunham said. “All the girls have been pushing each other to be better.”

Dunham, who transferred from Division II Bemidji State after recording 89 kills and 66 combined blocks in her first season, has made a major impact on the Bennies, totaling a team-high 78 combined blocks while tallying the third most kills on the team with 131.

“I feel pretty good about my performance this season,” Dunham said. “My teammates have been super helpful with helping me adjust to all the different things we’re doing, and the coaches have been awesome, helping me find my niche on the court.”

Dunham said her success on the court has been due to the trust she has built with her teammates.

“I don’t feel tons of pressure. It’s been relaxing, and I know my coaches and teammates trust me, and I trust them.” Dunham said. “We just work really well together and that helps me feel relaxed on the court.”

Hess has been impressed with Dunham’s play this fall.

“Karley has been a great addition,” Hess said. “She’s done a nice job anchoring our defense. We started with her on the right side at the start of the season and moved her back into the middle. She’s an athletic player who brings a lot both defensively and offensively.”

Senior outside hitter Kate Stadum, who is second on the team with 148 kills, was a key factor in Dunham’s decision to join CSB.

“I went to high school [Brainerd High School] with Kate [Stadum], and she only had good things to say about the volleyball team here,” Dunham said. “Once I visited and talked to the coaches, it was just a good fit for me. I’m also a biology major on the pre-med track, and they just have a really good reputation here for that, and I’ve been more than happy with my courses here.”

Stadum is also a biology major, a part of the Student Advisory Athletic Committee and is involved in Health Advocates, and she has been making the most of her senior campaign, posting career highs in virtually every statistic including kills, assists, digs, blocks and serving aces.

“Kate’s been playing really well, and she’s got a lot going on too,” Hess said. “It’s been fun to see the growth that she’s had over the course of her four years here, and it’s a testament to her work ethic and her discipline. Her attitude is great and she comes and works hard every single day. Our team really respects her, and she’s a great leader for us.”

The Bennies have a very balanced lineup and a lot of depth this season, playing a mix of upper and under classmen.

“There’s a lot of options that we have throughout our roster, and our depth is a strength,” Hess said. “Our depth is what is contributing to the success that we’re seeing right now. The way that our women are coming to practice every day and competing; that’s just making us better all the way around, and we’re not successful if we don’t have that.”

Senior outside hitter Kali Jones leads CSB and is tied for second in the MIAC with 293 kills while also leading the Bennies with 267 digs and 16 double-double performances.

“Kali definitely is a very talented volleyball player,” Hess said. “She leads by example, and offensively, we kind of go as Kali goes. She sets the tone, and that’s in practice and on game day. It’s been fun to see her really own that role on the court.”

Senior opposite hitter Brooke Andries (112 kills), first-year outside hitter Karlie Wollum (95 kills) and sophomore middle hitter Sydney Elliott (94 kills), have all provided consistency in the offensive attack for CSB.

Setters junior Izzy Torve (380 assists) and sophomore Ginny Schuler (352 assists) have helped direct a Bennie offense that ranks fourth highest in scoring in the MIAC.

A change that has paid off for CSB has been utilizing sophomore Brooke Siegle more as a libero this season after spending the majority of her first-year as a hitter.

“We have a lot of players like that where they could play a bunch of different roles, and Brooke is a very talented offensive player as well,” Hess said. “Brooke’s serve receive is really strong and consistent. She’s done a really great job defensively throughout the course of the season, so it’s been good to kind of see her confidence grow as the year’s gone on.”

Siegle has recorded the second-most digs on the team with 186.

Hess also mentioned the impact the senior class, which includes Jones, Stadum, Andries and defensive specialists Ingrid Noha and Libby Burns, has had on the team.

“The five of them have been really great,” Hess said. “Their leadership and having 14 first-years on our roster is a lot, and they’ve just done a really great job of setting the tone and helping build our culture, while they’re contributing during games as well. Just seeing them grow as leaders and how they approach practice, approach game day and what they’re teaching the younger players has been really great.”

The Bennies, who are 12-9 overall and are tied for second place in the MIAC at 6-2, have three MIAC contests remaining to close out the regular season.

Hess said as the regular season nears its conclusion, the Bennies are taking it one game at a time and not looking too far ahead.

“It really is just one at a time,” Hess said. “It’s really about taking care of us and making sure we’re in the right frame of mind. We just have to continue to do what we’re doing and trying to get better every single day.”