The call for “reclamation” is disheartening

This is the opinion of Cormac O’Connor, SJU senior

What defines the identity of the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University? Lately, our community has seen a push toward a narrower, more rigid interpretation of what it means to be a “Catholic” institution. While some argue that our Benedictine values require a restrictive foundation to remain relevant, I believe the opposite is true. The strength of our community, and our faith, lies in Radical Hospitality, the ancient tradition of welcoming all guests as Christ himself.



As a student and a Catholic, I find the call for a “reclamation” of our identity to be both disheartening and unnecessary. It frames our Catholic heritage as a boundary meant to exclude, rather than a mandate to love. This narrow view of tradition often targets the very pluralism that makes our campuses vibrant. But to suggest that our values become “obsolete” in a diverse environment is to misunderstand the heart of the Benedictine Rule. Hospitality isn’t a postcard slogan; it is a lived practice that requires us to see the dignity and “objective reality” of every person’s life, especially those whose identities have historically been marginalized by the Church.



My faith is rooted in a more expansive, progressive Catholicism, one that believes the Gospel is centered fundamentally on love, not division. I believe that Catholicism is at its strongest when we are building each other up, not tearing each other down or policing who belongs. Jesus did not build walls; he sat at tables with those the “traditional” establishment of his time deemed “disordered” or “degenerate.” If we are to truly follow that example, our campus must be a place where every student, regardless of their background, gender or sexuality, knows they are a valued member of this community.



Reducing student life to a battle between “tradition” and “relativism” creates a false choice. We do not have to choose between our Catholic roots and our commitment to inclusion. In fact, we only truly live up to those roots when we embrace the diversity of our peers. A “Catholic identity” that requires the exclusion of others is not a reclamation; it is a retreat.



We do not need a return to a past that leaves people behind. Instead, we need to lean into a future where Benedictine values are applied to everyone without exception. Our community should be a “big tent” where faith acts as a source of healing and connection. By choosing love over division and hospitality over exclusion, we ensure that CSB+SJU remains a place where everyone is seen, respected and loved exactly as they are. That is the only foundation worth building on.