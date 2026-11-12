On Nov. 4, SJU filed a trademark litigation lawsuit against St. John's University in New York in response to their use of the trademark name 'Johnnies' for athletics, educational services and community events. St. John's (NY) has yet to take any legal action in response.

St. John’s University filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Minnesota against St. John’s University in New York on Nov. 4, primarily over the trademark name “Johnnies” being used.

The claims that St. John’s (MN) is making in this lawsuit are based on St. John’s (NY) utilization of the name “Johnnies” creating potential confusion, brand dilution and profit loss.

Acknowledging that sharing a nickname may affect notability and recruitment, CSB+SJU has progressed to filing on a permanent injunction for St. John’s (NY) to immediately stop using the name and reimburse the profit that they have gained from using the name. Political science professor Jay Steinmetz provided insight on this case from his own experience in law.

“I think that the arguments are very strong for St. John’s and St. Ben’s,” Steinmetz said. “When it comes to trademark litigation, of the factors involved are duration, use and scope.”

Steinmetz defined these factors as playing notable roles in trademark litigation cases, with duration being the length in time in which a trademark has been used, the specific uses of the trademark name and the level of dissemination or unauthorized distribution.

According to past court documents, St. John’s (MN) had previously filed a cease-and-desist complaint against St. John’s (NY) on May 13, 2026, with the demands that the New York institution stop using the “Johnnies” trademark in all official terms.

Before the introduction of the “Johnnies” name at St. John’s (NY), the institution had previously resided as the “Redmen,” which then changed to the “Red Storm” in 2009 with their mascot being the Thunderbird.

St. John’s (MN) has officially owned the trademark name since 2004 but has been using it for their students and athletics since September of 1900.

In 2023, the New York institution held its first-ever “Johnnies Day”, acknowledging their intentions to keep this event as an annual tradition. The event aims to include alumni, students, families and administration, inviting them to attend a “food trail” and their “Johnnies Day” basketball game.

According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark office, St. John’s (MN) has federal trademark ownership under international Class 025 and Class 041. Under International Class 025, St. John’s (MN) owns the rights for merchandise and apparel and the ability to use the “Johnnies” name on clothing. For International Class 041, entertainment and educational services are protected, which pertains to covering university entertainment, athletics and basic educational services.

Kendra Stephen, the founding attorney at Brand Protector (PPLC), provided legal background and information on what this lawsuit could mean for both institutions.

“The nicknames that students answer to is a brand, and brands have owners,” Stephen said. “In a perfect world, St. John’s (NY) would agree to stop using the brand ‘Johnnies’ and decide to rebrand to a different nickname.”

The news of the lawsuit between St. John’s (MN) and St. John’s University (NY) has stirred conversation among students on the nature of this case.

First year SJU student Aldo Espinoza acknowledged the history of the “Johnnies” name for CSB+SJU but is conflicted on the means of this case.

“As a student at Minnesota SJU, I think this is an interesting situation because the nickname ‘Johnnies’ is a big part of our school’s identity and history. I understand why our university wants to protect something that has been part of our community for so long,” Espinoza said. “At the same time, I wonder if both schools could find a way to use the name without causing confusion. I think both universities should be able to share their side and hopefully come to an agreement that is fair for everyone.”

St. John’s (MN) has moved forward in the lawsuit with strong arguments of name recognition confusion and profit loss against St. John’s (NY). First-year CSB student Belen Calderon said that she is intrigued as to what the potential outcomes of the case may be.

“As a current student I find it interesting to see SJU filling a lawsuit against another university, and I’m curious on what the court will rule,” Calderon said. “I think it was a good move from SJU to make, and I see their point on the confusion the name can bring, especially for future applicants, and it shows how seriously this university takes its identity and history.”

As of now, there has been no formal response from St. John’s University (NY), and no future dates have been set yet for a legal hearing. CSB+SJU President Brian Bruess did not respond for comment at the time of publication.